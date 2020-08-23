FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are reportedly bringing in a familiar face back to Gillette Stadium to help in the kicking game.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New England is bringing in kicker Nick Folk with the intention of signing him on Monday.
The #Patriots are having free agent K Nick Folk in for a visit, and the plan is for him to sign Monday, source said. He’ll go through the protocol first.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2020
The Patriots drafted Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round out of Marshall, but the rookie has been limited so far this preseason. Rohrwasser made three of five kicks last week in training camp, but hasn’t attempted kicks since.
Folk was with the Patriots for seven games in 2019, making 14-of-17 field goals and all 12 of his extra points.