Patriots Reportedly Plan To Sign Kicker Nick FolkThe Patriots are reportedly signing Nick Folk, who kicked for the team last year.

Bruins-Lightning Set To Square Off In Another Playoff BattleThe Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lighting are set for another postseason showdown.

Red Sox Trade Relievers Workman, Hembree To PhilliesWith the MLB trade deadline just over a week away, Boston pulled off what should be the first of many trades, sending relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Celtics Come Up Big Late, Push 76ers To Brink With 102-94 Game 3 WinFriday night's Game 3 against the 76ers was a lot more uncomfortable than the previous two games for the Celtics. But Boston made the plays it needed to in the end, closing the game on a 10-0 run and escaping with a 102-94 victory over Philadelphia.

Red Sox, Phillies Reportedly Discussing Trade Involving Boston Closer Brandon WorkmanAccording to multiple reports, the Red Sox and Phillies are engaged in trade talks involving Boston closer Brandon Workman.