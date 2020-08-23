BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will not be releasing its daily coronavirus dashboard on Sunday as it completes a planned system upgrade.
Normally, coronavirus statistics are released around 4 p.m. each day.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said last week the data systems portal is being moved from a DPH server to the Amazon Web Services Cloud, which will help handle “dramatic increases in anticipated testing volume.”
Sudders said the change is important with a higher volume of coronavirus testing expected as students return to Massachusetts colleges and universities.
On Saturday, there were 8,301 new tests reported. The amount of tests conducted was lower than usual because it was collected from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, which is less than the typical time reported
Monday’s dashboard report is expected to include all lab results from the weekends.