BROCKTON (CBS) – Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said two people were killed early Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver slammed into their car in Brockton. The woman who was driving the wrong way on Route 27 suffered life-threatening injuries.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Route 27 in the area of Route 24.
Initial investigation shows the driver of a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta was driving south in the wrong direction in the left lane of Route 27 North. The 30-year-old driver crashed head-on into a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with two women inside.
A 2000 Chevy Tahoe crashed into the Jetta after the initial impact, but the man who was driving was not hurt.
The passenger in the Santa Fe, a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital but did not survive.
The 30-year-old woman who was driving the Jetta was taken to Good Samaritan, then transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.
The District Attorney’s office has not released identifications for those involved in the crash.