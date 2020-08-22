BOSTON (CBS) — The 24-year-old store clerk who was shot during a robbery while he worked at the M&R convenience store on Shawmut Ave has died. Tanjim Siam passed away Saturday, about five weeks after he was shot, police confirmed.

Siam was an immigrant from Bangladesh who moved Boston to seek a better quality of life, Police Commissioner William Gross said. Siam’s family was able to come from Bangladesh to see him after the shooting.

On July 14, police were called to Shawmut Ave. around 9:15 p.m. According to police, a man walked into the M & R convenience store with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. Siam handed everything over, but the robber shot him in the head. Siam was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Boston Police are still investigating the incident. An autopsy will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer to determine the cause and manner of death.

“Tanjim was a young immigrant who came to the United States seeking a better life for his family, and his life was cut tragically short by an act of violence. My heart breaks for Tanjim’s family and all his loved ones. We will continue to seek justice for this horrific act that has forever shattered so many lives,” said a statement from Mayor Marty Walsh on Saturday.

Stephon Samuel, a 25-year-old Lynn man, was arrested on August 7, in connection with the shooting. He was charged with armed robbery by means of a firearm, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed career criminal level one.