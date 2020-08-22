WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Storms across the state caused flooding, down trees and power outages on Saturday, hitting Plymouth and Norfolk counties especially hard.
During the storm, nearly 7,000 people were without power, including 3,500 people in Bridgewater. Bridgewater Police reported a “possible microburst,” with downed wires and trees closing Forest Street, Union Street and Pearl Street and leaving other roads down to one lane.
Hail as big as ¼ inch was reported in Middleboro, and the KOA campground on Plymouth street saw downed trees, some of them falling on vehicles.
In Walpole, streets flooded, leaving West Street impassable near the MBTA station. High Street, Joal Avenue and School Street near the town hall were also flooded.
On Scotland Street in West Bridgewater, a tree down on a vehicle blocked the road completely.
In Medfield, storms uprooted trees, and cranes were called for cleanup.