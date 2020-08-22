CBSN BostonWatch Now
WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Storms across the state caused flooding, down trees and power outages on Saturday, hitting Plymouth and Norfolk counties especially hard.

Trees were down in several locations in Bridgewater. (Photo credit: Bridgewater Police Department)

During the storm, nearly 7,000 people were without power, including 3,500 people in Bridgewater. Bridgewater Police reported a “possible microburst,” with downed wires and trees closing Forest Street, Union Street and Pearl Street and leaving other roads down to one lane.

Storms brought a tree down on a truck at the KOA campground in Middleboro. (Photo credit: Derek Adesso)

Hail as big as ¼ inch was reported in Middleboro, and the KOA campground on Plymouth street saw downed trees, some of them falling on vehicles.

Flooding near the MBTA station in Walpole. (Photo credit: Walpole Police Department)

In Walpole, streets flooded, leaving West Street impassable near the MBTA station. High Street, Joal Avenue and School Street near the town hall were also flooded.

A tree came down on a vehicle in West Bridgewater. (Photo credit: West Bridgewater Fire Department)

On Scotland Street in West Bridgewater, a tree down on a vehicle blocked the road completely.

Storms uprooted trees in Medfield. (Photo credit: Carlos Aravena/WBZ-TV)

In Medfield, storms uprooted trees, and cranes were called for cleanup.

