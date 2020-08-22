BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 109 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 115,850 while the total number of deaths is 8,690.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.1%, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 8,301 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,544,163 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
The amount of tests conducted appears lower than usual because it was collected from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, which is less than the typical time reported, said a note from the DPH. There will be no report on Sunday as the state updates the reporting system.
As of Saturday, there are 315 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of seven since Friday. There are 50 patients currently in intensive care.