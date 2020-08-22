Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – State Police were called to break up a fight that involved about 60 people at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, the area known as “Methadone Mile.”
State and city police were called to the area late Saturday morning, and most of the people involved ran off. The cause of the fight is unknown, but state police said there were several smaller fights within the group.
Police made two arrests. One, Darrin Doyle, 35, of South Boston, was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The second person arrested was not named.