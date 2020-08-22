SEEKONK (CBS) — Three people were arrested by Seekonk Police Thursday afternoon after they were allegedly caught in the act of stealing the Ulta Beauty store on Commerce Way. Police said 36-year-old Kyronne Williams, of Seekonk, 28-year-old Denaisha Stephenson, of Hartford, Conn., and 30-year-old Amyna Adams, of Hartford, Conn., were arrested at the scene.
Employees told police the suspects were hiding products in handbags, shopping baskets, and trash bags. When officers arrived one of the suspects tried to run away but was quickly apprehended.
“After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that the suspects had stolen $9,841.69 worth of merchandise in the current incident alone,” said police.
When officers searched their car, more merchandise worth thousands of dollars was found along with cash. Police said it appears the stolen products were sold to salons, bodegas, stores, and individuals for cash.
All of the suspects were charged with larceny over $1,200, conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving stolen property, and organized retail crime. Adams was also charged with number plate violation to conceal an ID.
Seekonk Police are working with police in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts to see if the trio is connected to similar crimes.