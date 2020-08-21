Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — Two crashes on Route 24 left several people injured Friday morning. Just south of Exit 18 in Brockton, a car struck a highway construction worker, according to the Brockton Fire Department.
The worker was thrown onto the grass. They were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was also transported.
Around 7:15 a.m., Mass. State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 24 near Exit 20B in Randolph.
The entire southbound side of the highway was temporarily closed so a med-flight helicopter could land and transport a person serious injuries. State Police said multiple other people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital via ambulance as well.