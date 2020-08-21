BOSTON (CBS) — Let the Red Sox fire sale begin. With the MLB trade deadline just over a week away, Boston pulled off what should be the first of many trades, sending relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

In return, Boston received righties Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. Both will report to the Red Sox’ Alternate Training Site in Pawtucket.

Workman had been Boston’s closer since the middle of last season, and he enjoyed loads of success in that role in 2019. The 32-year-old righty had a 1.88 ERA over 71.2 innings to go along with 15 saves and 10 wins last season. Workman won a pair of World Series rings in his 10 years in the Boston organization.

Hembree has been with the Red Sox since 2014, making 251 relief appearances over those seven seasons with a 15-5 record, two saves, and a 3.70 ERA.

Pivetta, 27, was on Philadelphia’s Opening Day roster for the third straight year this season, and is 19-30 with a 5.50 ERA (242 ER/396.1 IP) and 421 strikeouts in 92 career appearances, including 71 starts.

The 24-year-old Seabold, a third-round pick by the Phillies in 2017, was one of Philadelphia’s top prospects. He is 11-10 with a 3.52 ERA (77 ER/196.2 IP), 203 strikeouts, and 46 walks in 40 career appearances (34 starts) in the minors. He was 4-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 12 games (11 starts), reaching the Double-A level.

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 31, so the Red Sox have plenty of time to swing more deals.