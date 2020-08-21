BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday night, NBC Sports color commentator Mike Milbury made a statement about women being a distraction for NHL players. On Friday, the NHL condemned his commentary.
“The National Hockey League condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during [Thursday] night’s broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC,” the league said in an official statement. “The comment did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.”
The comment in question came during Game 6 between the Islanders and Capitals. Fellow commentator Brian Boucher said that the NHL’s “bubble” is a perfect place for players who enjoy playing hockey and being with their teammates. Milbury then added, “Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration.”
The clip spread on social media, leading the NHL to release its statement.
Milbury, who played for the Bruins from 1975-87 and coached the team from 1989-91, released a statement of his own, through NBC.
“I sincerely apologize for making the comment,” Milbury said. “It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”
