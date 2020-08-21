Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) – The Nantucket Lightship is undergoing a major restoration.
The 50-foot lighthouse and museum has been moved from East Boston to the Fitzgerald Shipyard in Chelsea.
Crews will replace the 84-year-old steel frames and complete other maintenance work so that visitors can once again enjoy it.
“We have many groups that come to the ship,” volunteer Tim McCarthy said. “It’s a big learning experience for all.”
Restoration is expected to cost over $1 million and take up to three months to complete.