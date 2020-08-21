Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 431 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 115,741 while the total number of deaths is 8,670.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.2%, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 26,758 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,535,862 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 322 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 49 since Thursday. There are 66 patients currently in intensive care.