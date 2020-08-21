BOSTON (CBS) — Friday night’s Game 3 against the 76ers was a lot more uncomfortable than the previous two games for the Celtics. But Boston made the plays it needed to in the end, closing the game on a 10-0 run and escaped with a 102-94 victory over Philadelphia.

Boston now owns a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Kemba Walker led the charge for Boston with 24 points, while Jaylen Brown added 21 in his 42 minutes. Jayson Tatum never really looked comfortable after picking up three fouls in the first quarter, but finished with 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

As he tends to do, Marcus Smart made the biggest play of the night, swiping a pass late to start a coast to coast drive by Brown, who was fouled as he put his layup in. The bucket and free throw gave Boston a 95-94 lead, and started that 10-0 closing run for Boston.

That was one of the many Marcus Smart plays in the win, as the pesky guard came down with eight rebounds and three steals to go with his 14 points.

Walker added to that late lead with a nice step back jumper with 1:05 left, and the Celtics locked down on defense the rest of the way to seal the victory. Walker added eight rebounds and four assists to go along with his 24 points.

Philly stayed in the game by crushing the offensive glass, pulling down 20 offensive boards, including eight by Tobias Harris. Joel Embiid finished the night with 30 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers.

Boston will look to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a Game 4 win Sunday afternoon. Tip off for that tilt is set for 1 p.m.