BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots took the practice field on Friday morning, but quarterback Jarrett Stidham was not involved with any of the 11-on-11 activities.

The second-year quarterback is dealing with a hip injury, and the Patriots will likely be “proceeding with caution,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi.

#Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham has been battling discomfort from a leg injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, today, sources tell me and @MikeGiardi. They will proceed cautiously. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

Per source, the injury to Stidham is a hip and it will be several weeks before he's back to 100%. #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL https://t.co/HX4OUF9PbC — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 21, 2020

Earlier on Friday, “Fitzy,” aka Nick Stevens, of The Greg Hill Show on WEEI reported that Stidham’s absence may be extended.

Breaking: @FitzyGFY is hearing Jarett Stidham may be out for the "foreseeable future" with an injury. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2020

Stidham was present for the start of Friday’s practice session. He was also participating in drills at the start of practice but did not participate during 11-on-11 periods.

Here we go and tons of injury speculation over the last 24 but Jarrett Stidham is out here on the @Patriots practice field. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/zan8p8EQyl — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 21, 2020

This being training camp, the team doesn’t release injury reports and generally doesn’t comment on any injuries, either.

Stidham is the middle of what appears to be an open competition for the starting quarterback job in Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era. Cam Newton, with his experience and resume as the No. 1 overall pick, figures to have a leg up on Stidham, who has half as many interceptions (1) as completions (2) in his brief NFL career. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has the best command of the Patriots’ playbook, is also getting his fair share of reps through the early part of full-team practices, as well.

With a condensed summer, the importance of these practices grows, so any extended absence for any player in a roster battle will take on an added significance.

It’s unlikely that the team will be commenting on any potential Stidham injury, so for now, his presence or absence as well as his participation or lack thereof at practice going forward will be the only indicator of the 24-year-old’s health.

WBZ-TV will bring you inside Patriots training camp this weekend with a special edition of Patriots All Access on Friday night at 7 p.m. and on Saturday night with an hour-long Patriots Training Camp Special at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV and TV 38!