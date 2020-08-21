BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman was back on the practice field for the Patriots on Friday, which was good news for the team. But the news isn’t as good for fellow receiver N’Keal Harry and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

While Edelman was back after being limited twice this week, Harry was absent for the third straight day. Gilmore missed his second straight practice, which likely means Thursday’s absence was not a maintenance day

There are no injury reports during training camp, so whatever ails Harry remains a mystery. But it’s not ideal that the second-year wideout is missing time in this abbreviated camp, after he missed half of his rookie season due to injury. With no preseason games, camp is the only opportunity Harry will have to get on the same page as quarterbacks Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

This was the first week that the Patriots put on pads at camp. With no OTAs or minicamps this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of injuries were expected throughout camp, and they appear to be rearing their ugly heads in Foxboro.

It was also reported on Friday that Stidham suffered a leg injury this week and is expected to miss some practice time, though the quarterback was on the field Friday morning.

A handful of other players were also absent from Friday’s practice.

Not seeing CB Stephon Gilmore, WR N'Keal Harry, S Adrian Phillips, DL Beau Allen, OLB Derek Rivers, OT Yodny Cajuste, CB D'Angelo Ross, OLB Tashawn Bower, RBs Sony Michel, Lamar Miller at practice today. Just spotted Kyle Dugger. He's present. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 21, 2020

The Patriots did not practice in pads on Friday, and will have Saturday off.

