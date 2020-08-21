Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Police Department is asking the public to help locate a car believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run. Police released a photo on Thursday of a light-green 2006 Kia Sportage with the license plate 7RN971.
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 near Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street in Dorchester.
No other information about the crash was released. Police said they are actively investigating the circumstances of the incident and anyone with information is asked detectives at 617-343-4470.