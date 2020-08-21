Bill Belichick Wishes Ron Rivera A Speedy Recovery In Battle With CancerBefore he could get down to talking Patriots football on Friday morning, Bill Belichick wished Washington head coach Ron Rivera a speedy recovery in his battle with cancer.

Bill Belichick Gets Asked About Tom Brady ... And Actually AnswersBill Belichick gave a surprisingly lengthy answer when asked if it's weird showing up to work without Tom Brady being around.

Celtics Receive No. 14 Pick From Grizzlies In NBA Draft LotteryPick Watching season is over for the Boston Celtics.

Red Sox Hand Orioles 5th Straight Loss 7-1 Behind EovaldiNathan Eovaldi allowed five hits over seven innings, Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland homered and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 Thursday to extend the Orioles' losing streak to a season-high five games.

Tiger Woods, A Pandemic, An Empty Course -- A Front-Row Seat When Nobody Else Is WatchingInstead of trying to push your way through galleries that are 25 people deep in the summer heat to merely catch a glimpse of Tiger, you can casually walk alongside one of the most famous people in the entire world. So that's what I did.