BOSTON (CBS) — Before he could get down to talking Patriots football on Friday morning, Bill Belichick wished Washington head coach Ron Rivera a speedy recovery in his battle with cancer.
Rivera revealed Thursday night that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node. He said his cancer is in the early stages and is “very treatable and curable.” The 58-year-old plans to continue coaching as he goes through treatment.
“On behalf of our team and organization, I want to send our best wishes to coach Rivera,” Belichick said Friday on his video conference with reporters. “Ron has been a good friend and certainly a person who has had a great career in the NFL. He’s a quality person, player, and coach.
“We send our best wishes along to him and hope for a speedy and complete recovery. I hope he is doing well,” said Belichick.
Rivera is in his first season in Washington after spending nine years as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, where he coached new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Rivera accumulated a 76-63-1 record in Carolina (68-55-1 with Newton), including a 15-1 season in 2015 where they made it to Super Bowl 50.
In their two head-to-head matchups over the years, Rivera is 2-0 against Belichick and the Patriots.