Scottie Scheffler Sets TPC Boston Course Record With 59 In Second Round Of The Northern TrustScottie Scheffler birded eight of his first 11 holes en route to setting a new course record with a 12-under 59 on Friday.

Bruins Provide Behind-The-Scenes Look At Locker Room Celebration After Eliminating HurricanesThe Bruins provided some primo behind-the-scenes footage from their postgame scene after winning their first-round series on Wednesday night.

Edelman Practices Friday, But Harry, Gilmore Missing Again For PatriotsJulian Edelman was back on the practice field for the Patriots on Friday, which was good news for the team. But the news isn't as good for fellow receiver N'Keal Harry and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

Report: Jarrett Stidham Suffers Hip Injury, Likely To Miss Practice TimeThe New England Patriots took the practice field on Friday morning, but quarterback Jarrett Stidham likely won't be a part of the activities.

Bill Belichick Wishes Ron Rivera A Speedy Recovery In Battle With CancerBefore he could get down to talking Patriots football on Friday morning, Bill Belichick wished Washington head coach Ron Rivera a speedy recovery in his battle with cancer.