BOSTON (CBS) – There are changes coming to the WBZ-TV anchor desk. Starting Monday, August 24, Liam Martin will be joining the WBZ This Morning team, and Anaridis Rodriguez will join the WBZ Evening News anchor team.
Liam, currently co-anchor of the 5:30pm and 10pm newscasts, will now co-anchor the weekday morning newscasts (4:30 – 7am) with Kate Merrill.
Anaridis will expand her current role from reporter/anchor, to co-anchor of the weekday 5:30pm newscast with Paula Ebben. She will also anchor the 10pm WBZ-TV newscast on WSBK-TV.
“The new assignments are a testament to the hard work and credibility of two outstanding journalists,” said Mark Lund, WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV President and General Manager. “Liam’s experience and expertise, along with his understanding of Boston, make him a great addition to the morning team. Anaridis is a solid journalist, who is a trusted and respected figure within our community… a wonderful addition to our evening team.”
Martin, a native of the South Shore, joined WBZ-TV in 2015 as an evening anchor and reporter.
Rodriguez, a native of the Dominican Republic, joined WBZ-TV in 2017 from The Weather Channel in Atlanta.
Nope. You had a good combo in Liam and Paula. Goodbye 5:30 newscast for me!
Still want Chris McKinnon back. He had the best personality with Kate.