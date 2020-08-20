Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for a man who wore a distinctive shirt while robbing Needham Bank in Mission Hill on Monday.
A photo of the man wearing a shirt that says “got old?” was posted on the Mass. Most Wanted website.
The man allegedly walked into the bank on Tremont Street and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He ran off toward Brigham Circle.
Police describe the suspect as a man with a large build, dark complexion and medium height.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police.