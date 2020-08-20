BOSTON (CBS) — For the second time this week, Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots training camp on Thurday. That would appear to be a cause for some concern in Foxboro.
The 34-year-old receiver didn’t finish Thursday’s session after he apparently hurt his right leg during a 4-on-4 drill early in practice, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Edelman didn’t do much of anything when he was on the field, and slowly walked off following an incompletion from Cam Newton.
Edelman made his way over to head trainer Jim Whalen after that missed connection, and took just one more rep in 1-on-1 drills before his day was over. He did spend some time on the exercise bike, but was not part of any 11-on-11 drills.
Adding another level of concern, Edelman was supposed to chat with reporters after practice. That was canceled by the Patriots.
It’s not ideal for Edelman or the Patriots, not with the team going through a transition at quarterback. Edelman is obviously the elder statesman of the receivers group and one of the most important players on the team this season. Being dinged up this early in camp, with no preseason games and the regular season less than a month away, is a bit worrisome.
But if we know anything about Edelman, it’s that if he can play, he’s going to play. Unfortunately, it seems as though his health is going to be something to monitor throughout the season.