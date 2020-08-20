IPSWICH (CBS) – IPSWICH (CBS) – A woman accused of driving into a family on their bicycles, killing the father, was arraigned in an Ipswich courtroom Wednesday.
Ryane Linehan is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Prosecutors say she was texting while driving just before the March 26 crash.
In court, 44-year-old Linehan denied that she was texting at the time of the accident, according to The Daily News of Newburyport. She said in court that she suffered a medical condition that led her to take her eyes off the road.
On the afternoon of March 26, Linehan was driving her Kia Soul on Topsfield Road when she struck 58-year-old George Norris as he rode his bike with his wife and son.
All three were injured, and George Norris died the next day at Massachusetts General Hospital.
According to police, Linehan sent and received a series of text messages between 2:03 and 2:07 p.m. Her call to 911 reporting the accident was at 2:11.
Linehan is set to return to court on Sept. 22 for a pretrial hearing.