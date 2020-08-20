BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans won’t be heading to Fenway Park the rest of this season. But Patriots fans may get a chance to watch home games at Gillete Stadium at some point this year.

It’s something Massachusetts decision makers will explore in the near future, based on how the state is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. At a press briefing Thursday, Reopening Advisory Board chair and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said there may be fans at Gillette Stadium later in the season, but there are a whole lot of factors that will go into that decision.

Earlier this week, the Red Sox announced that fans won’t be attending any games the rest of the season. Gillette Stadium also announced that fans won’t be at Patriots or Revolution games through September. Having kids returning to school in the coming weeks played a factor in those decisions.

“With regard to Fenway, their season being much more limited, being one from now through the end of September, directly coincides with the return to school and the return of many kids back to college campuses, it didn’t seem appropriate for us to allow for that venue to be occupied with fans,” Polito said.

“Relative to Gillette, their season, at least relative to the football team, is longer in duration” she continued. “But also considering the return to school and getting kids back on campuses, we’re not allowing fans through September. But we would be willing to look at the opportunity in the future, depending on what the circumstances are. But there are a lot of factors that go into that.”

Sports fans are essentially in a holding pattern at the moment when it comes to attending games. At least their favorite teams are back in action, albeit without fans in the stands.

“We’re very pleased to see live games, it’s really fun to see the Bruins and Celtics play,” noted Polito. “Having fans in the stands is a whole different game, and we’ll continue to monitor that. We very much appreciate the professionalism of Gillette, the Patriots team, the Revolution, and the Red Sox, just really doing a great job and trying to manage through difficult circumstances. They’ve been really great partner with us.”

Asked if he has been watching any of the Democratic National Convention as he left Thursday’s briefing, Baker admitted that has not been tuning in, opting instead for the Bruins and Celtics playoff games.