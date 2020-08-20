DEDHAM (CBS) – For one generous neighborhood in Dedham, Thursday nights mean one thing.
“My good friend and neighbor said ‘let’s make this a thing!’ Now it’s become Thursday night Fontaine Flames!” said Patti Fontaine.
The Fontaine family began making pizzas to feed essential workers and first responders. Then they started selling the pies to neighbors; since May, they have raised more than $3300 for local charities.
“The Dedham food pantry, there’s a Dedham Covid relief fund we’ve been donating to. Black Lives Matter one week. The VA hospital,” said David Fontaine, of some of the organizations they have chosen.
Every dollar that comes in goes right back to those in need.
“How much do the ingredients cost for each pizza? Dave said about $3. I said why don’t we charge $13 a pizza. Dave and Patti said nope they were going to donate all of the ingredients,” said neighbor Alex Shumway.
It’s the highlight of the week for neighbors, and already a priceless memory for the Fontaines of time together doing good.
“People who aren’t even ordering the pizzas are donating each week. It’s just incredible to see you can take something so small and just know you’re helping people in your community. I know it means a lot to them and all of us,” Patti said.