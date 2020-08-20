REVERE – Revere has created a COVID-19 Enforcement Team that will begin monitoring activities across the city.
Officials are concerned about the city’s high positivity rate – 5.4% — which is three times the state average, and they home the crackdown will curb infections.
The team will issue fines of almost $500 to people who violate the limit on social gatherings and close parks and recreation facilities where people aren’t wearing masks, including the basketball courts at Harry Della Russo Stadium. The team will increase business safety inspections and increase oversight of bars and restaurants.
The city’s outreach team is hiring a group of multilingual ambassadors to assist with public outreach, promote safe practices and distribute resources and referrals to residents and visitors.
Revere is averaging 13 new coronavirus cases a day.