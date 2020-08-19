(MARE) – Matthew is a social teenage boy of African American and Caucasian descent. Matthew likes to spend his time out in the community or doing hands-on projects. He also enjoys activities such as fishing, solving puzzles, and playing video games and board games. In school, Matthew’s favorite subject is science. He is also an excellent reader! He likes going to school and hopes to further his education by going to college once he graduates.

Matthew is legally freed for adoption and looks forward to being a part of a permanent family. He has indicated a desire for a mom and dad, but he is open to a single-parent family as well. Some of Matthew’s other wishes for his future family are to be an only child and have a pet bunny or hamster. He would also like his future family to engage in some of his interests with him, such as playing games together. Matthew will need to maintain contact with his two sisters once a placement is identified.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.