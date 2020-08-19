BOSTON (CBS) – Community members from both Somerville and Medford are planning to protest outside the Tufts University president’s house Wednesday afternoon over the school’s plan to bring students back to campus and hold classes in person.
Protesters are concerned an influx of students will put surrounding communities at risk for coronavirus.
Earlier this month, the mayors of Somerville and Medford sent a letter to the university asking them to reconsider their reopening plan. But the school moved ahead with their plan to stagger arrival times and test students when they get to campus..
Students will also be tested twice a week throughout the year.
There is also special housing where students can quarantine if they test positive.
There are also concerns in the Allston-Brighton area, a hub for Boston University and Boston College students who live off campus. BU said all students must follow the testing protocols whether they live on or off campus
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said the majority of community spread happening right now is from parties both indoors and outdoors. Birx said tens of thousands of lives can be saved if people wear masks and don’t have parties.