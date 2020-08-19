WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) — A lot of DNC viewers are craving fried squid, Rhode Island-style, after Tuesday night. The Ocean State used its appearance in the Democrats’ state-by-state roll call to hawk its official state appetizer – calamari.
State Rep. Joseph McNamara, standing next to the chef at Iggy’s Boardwalk in Warwick holding a mouth-watering plate of calamari, said Rhode Island’s restaurant and fishing industry have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. He credited Gov. Gina Raimondo with allowing fishermen to sell their catches directly to the public.
“Our state appetizer, calamari, is available in all 50 states,” McNamara said, declaring Rhode Island to be “the calamari comeback state.”
The virtual tour of America was a hit on Twitter, but it was Rhode Island’s calamari that went viral.
Is that dude holding calamari???
— Sam Stein (@samstein) August 19, 2020
OMG Rhode Island calamari just won the whole election
— alexwagner (@alexwagner) August 19, 2020
THEY HAVE A STATE APPETIZER
IT'S CALAMARI pic.twitter.com/treciNQAd8
— Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) August 19, 2020
The calamari just got the keynote slot for tomorrow night
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 19, 2020
RHODE ISLAND WILL DELIVER YOU A CALAMARI SIDE WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT
— sonia (@soniasaraiya) August 19, 2020
Rhode Island cast 34 votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and one for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.