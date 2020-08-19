BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020 season was already going to be an interesting one for the New England Patriots, the franchise’s first without Tom Brady. Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are all vying to replace the GOAT at quarterback during training camp, and at some point, Bill Belichick will have to tab one of them as Brady’s successor.

Right? Maybe not. Belichick was asked Wednesday morning about the benefit of potentially going with a quarterback platoon, the head coach sounded open to the idea. Then again, he is open to any idea that puts the team in the best position to earn a victory every weekend.

“I would always say I’d do what is best for the team, whatever gives us the best chance to win. Whatever it is, I would consider it,” said Belichick. “Run an unbalanced line, double unbalanced line, 23 personnel — if it helps us win, I would consider anything.”

It would be an interesting move, considering the different skill set that Newton brings compared to those of Stidham and Hoyer. Newton and his massive frame — all 6-foot-5, 245 pounds of him — gives the Patriots a new dynamic under center that the team has never had under Belichick.

So far in camp, the Patriots haven’t tipped their hand as to whom would be the QB come Week 1, giving all three equal reps in practice. In fact, Newton — the favorite in the clubhouse — has been third in the QB pecking order.

Prior to being asked about a possible platoon, Belichick did say he would have to make a decision at the position at some point. But he is in no in rush to give away any of the team’s intentions.

“Obviously there is some point where that will happen, but now we want to give everyone an opportunity to get the basics. We’re doing that at all positions, getting everyone an opportunity to run the basic plays and get the fundamentals down,” he said. “At some point we won’t equalize the reps, but we’re not there now.”

Chances are the Patriots will take the old fashioned approach and name a starter by Week 1, but for now, Belichick is going to keep the rest of the NFL guessing. And without any preseason games to give us a glimpse of a potential game plan, that will likely continue all the way up to Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins, assuring that former Patriots assistant and current Miami head coach will have to prepare for at least two different styles of quarterback play.

