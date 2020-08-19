BOSTON (CBS) — The salmonella outbreak linked to recalled onions continues to grow. The CDC now reports that 869 people have been infected across 47 states.
Rhode Island is among the new states reporting infections. Two people in Massachusetts have gotten sick, as has one person in New Hampshire.
So far, 116 people have been hospitalized, but no one has died.
Salmonella Outbreak Update: 869 ill people in 47 states. Check to see if you have recalled onions or products made from recalled onions. More info: https://t.co/Ujffk5JFcz. pic.twitter.com/NvOY8kqH3H
— CDC (@CDCgov) August 19, 2020
The CDC says red onions are the likely source of the outbreak, but white, yellow and sweet yellow onions may also be contaminated.
Onions produced by Thomson International have been recalled, as have onions sold at stores like Trader Joe’s and Walmart. Cheese dips, spreads, salads and other foods containing onions have also been recalled.
See Full List Of Onion Recalls
“If you can’t tell where your onions are from, don’t eat them,” the CDC says. “Throw them away.”
The CDC is also recommending that consumers ordering food from restaurants ask to make sure they aren’t being served any of the recalled onions.
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.