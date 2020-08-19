NATICK (CBS) – Police have identified a vehicle that may have been involved in a Natick hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians with serious injuries.
Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. a pickup truck jumped the curb and hit a 39-year-old man and 51-year-old woman on Washington Avenue.
Impact pushed them into a fence, and a witness said the woman was impaled by a piece of wood. Both of the victims were rushed to area trauma centers.
On Wednesday, police said the man has been treated and released and the woman is still hospitalized with serious injuries. No arrests have been made in the case.
Witnesses told police a young woman was behind the wheel. Two teenage boys jumped from the pickup truck to take a quick look, then jumped back in and the group took off, witnesses said.