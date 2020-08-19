Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 262 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 115,048 while the total number of deaths is 8,645.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.4%.
There were 19,508 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,487,273 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there are 365 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of nine since Tuesday. There are 66 patients currently in intensive care.