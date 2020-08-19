BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins were set to drop the puck in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. But when the Tampa Bay Lightning tied up their game with the Columbus Blue Jackets at ScotiaBank Arena, everyone from Boston and Carolina had to be thinking: Not again.

Fortunately, this bonus hockey did not extend into four overtimes, thus ensuring that the delay for the Bruins-Hurricanes game would be short.

That’s because just 5:12 into overtime, Brayden Point ended the game and the series, scoring a goal past Joonas Korpisalo and propelling the Lightning into the Eastern Conference semifinals.

And with the NHL ditching its normal format in favor of reseeding for this unique tournament, it’s very likely that the Lightning will end up playing the Bruins in the next round.

That’s assuming, of course, that the Bruins can get past the Hurricanes in their three chances to do so, beginning on Wednesday afternoon in Game 5. A Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday, if needed, and a Game 7 would be Sunday.

The Bruins, after going 0-3-0 in the round robin, entered the playoffs as the fourth seed. The Lightning were the second seed, with Philadelphia nabbing the top spot.

The Flyers own a 3-1 series lead over Montreal and can earn their spot in the second round with one more win.

In the other Eastern Conference series, the Islanders own a 3-1 lead over the Capitals, who were the No. 3 seed entering the playoffs.

So, if the remaining teams with 3-1 leads win their series, the second round will feature Bruins-Lightning and Islanders-Flyers. Considering teams that take 3-1 leads go on to win their series just shy of 90 percent of the time, a Boston-Tampa Bay playoff rematch from 2018 and 2011 looks like it is in order.