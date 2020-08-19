CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – A local student is in the running to be a finalist in the “Doodle for Google” contest.

The artwork, titled “Our Shared World,” represents Massachusetts in the 8-to-9 grade level.

A Massachusetts student’s entry in the Google doodle contest. (Image Credit: Google)

The theme this year is “what kindness means to you.”

“I drew an image that is half and half, with an ocean featuring sea animals on the right, and a landscape on the left,” the description from Massachusetts’ artist reads. “I show kindness by caring for the earth and its creatures- whether by picking up trash I see on the ground or being mindful of the everyday things I do. Me and my community are trying our hardest. I believe that kindness shouldn’t be limited to only people. The earth is our shared world, and it is our responsibility to care for it.”

A national winner will get a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology package for their school.

Voting ends on Friday.

  1. JimStark says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Great reporting here. “A local student”? No name, no city/town of residence just Massachusetts? Great job!

