BOSTON (CBS) – A local student is in the running to be a finalist in the “Doodle for Google” contest.
The artwork, titled “Our Shared World,” represents Massachusetts in the 8-to-9 grade level.
The theme this year is “what kindness means to you.”
“I drew an image that is half and half, with an ocean featuring sea animals on the right, and a landscape on the left,” the description from Massachusetts’ artist reads. “I show kindness by caring for the earth and its creatures- whether by picking up trash I see on the ground or being mindful of the everyday things I do. Me and my community are trying our hardest. I believe that kindness shouldn’t be limited to only people. The earth is our shared world, and it is our responsibility to care for it.”
A national winner will get a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology package for their school.
Voting ends on Friday.
Great reporting here. “A local student”? No name, no city/town of residence just Massachusetts? Great job!