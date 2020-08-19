Northern Trust Course 'Keeps You A Little Bit Off-Balance,' Says Dottie Pepper About TPC BostonThe Northern Trust starts off the FedExCup Playoffs, with a loaded PGA Tour field set to challenge TPC Boston.

Lightning Advance To Second Round, Most Likely Bruins' Next Playoff OpponentIt's very likely that the Lightning will end up playing the Bruins in the next round.

Brooks Koepka Withdraws From The Northern Trust At TPC BostonThe best golfers in the world will be in Norton this week, competing in The Northern Trust at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka, though, will not be among them.

Report: NFL May Allow Artificial Crowd Noise In Stadiums This YearThe NFL finally seems ready to accept reality, as league is reportedly looking to help offset the eeriness of empty stadiums by allowing crowd noise to be played during games this fall.

Patriots Training Camp Takeaways: Kyle Dugger Continues To Shine On DefenseNew England's top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft continues to shine at camp, while Patriots quarterbacks threw a handful of picks on Wednesday.