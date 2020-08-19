BOSTON (CBS) – The state has its third case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis this year — a man in his 90s.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the man was exposed to EEE in Plymouth County. The state is now raising the threat level to critical in Halifax and high East Bridgewater and Hanson, all towns in Plymouth County. Across the state, four municipalities are at critical risk, nine at high risk and 18 at moderate risk.
People are advised to use mosquito repellent when they are outside; those in high and critical risk communities are advised to avoid outdoor activities from dusk to dawn to reduce mosquito exposure.
EEE has been found in 64 mosquito samples this year, more than 70% of them in species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people. For EEE updates, visit the state’s webpage.