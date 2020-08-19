Comments
Originally published in New England Living magazine
BOSTON (New England Living) – Dr. Rudolph Tanzi is known as the “Rock Star Scientist” for very good reason. After being part of the team that discovered the first disease gene using human genetic markers in the 1980s, Tanzi boldly predicted that he could find a gene that caused Alzheimer’s disease.
Tanzi was a student at Harvard Medical School at the time, and his superiors dismissed his hypothesis as too speculative – but, sure enough, he found it.
“That got me into Alzheimer’s and I never turned back,” he says. Read more at newenglandliving.tv