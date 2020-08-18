BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday that she is using President Trump over his administration’s changes to the United States Postal Service. “Donald Trump is trying to slow down the Postal Service to rig the election,” Healey wrote on Twitter.

“Modifications to the Postal Service with a nationwide impact on mail service must be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission,” Healey continued. “Don’t lose faith in our election or the Postal Service. Don’t let Trump’s attempt to sow chaos and undermine your belief in democracy. Vote–vote early if you can. I promise you this: your ballot will be counted.”

This comes after the Post Office warned almost all 50 states, including Massachusetts, that voters could be at risk of not getting their ballots back to election offices in time to be counted because election rules are not compatible with the time needed for delivery and return of absentee ballots through the mail. The changes are a result of previously planned cost-cutting measures, put in place partly as a reaction to the President’s extensive criticism of the US Postal Service.

Multiple other states are looking into legal action as well.

More than one million Massachusetts voters have asked to receive a ballot in the mail for the 2020 Election, according to Secretary of State William Galvin. This is the first time Massachusetts has issued vote by mail ballots, sparked by health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.