BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the Boston Election Department has received more than 75,000 requests for mail-in ballots this year. “As a local government, we’re doing all we can to make voting safe and accessible. We call on the federal government to protect and support the Postal Service at this critical time,” the mayor said Tuesday.
“The President has threatened to undermine the operations of the U.S. Postal Service to disrupt mail-in voting. We need a strong postal service; we have a strong Postal Service. The men and women who deliver our mail every single day are out there, regardless of the conditions. Many of our seniors and others receive their medications by mail, along with their checks and other essential items. To threaten this on the eve of the election, during a pandemic, is a dangerous attack on the fundamental institution and values.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Postmaster General agreed to postpone the proposed changes to service until after the November election. “We’re going to continue to push to make sure that we don’t see any disruption in our mail as we go through this election season. We’re going to continue to monitor the situation closely on a daily basis,” Walsh said.
Twenty polling locations in Boston that are usually in senior centers will be moved for this year’s state primary and general elections. Voters will be notified by mail if their polling location moved.
A ballot box has also been sent up in the lobby of City Hall and is accessible Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Voters will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building.
Mr Trump is setting up his legal fight over election results when he loses. If anyone thinks Mr Trump, when he loses will bow, out gracefully is in store for a show. I also believe it will all be decided in the supreme court. I believe Mr Trump will let inauguration day will come and gom an Mr Trump will still be in the White House.
This years has seen some unprecedented testing of strength of states rights during the Pandemic. Mr Trump has been no Help. I do not think anyone sat this point would say Mr Trump has been the leader we needed during this time in our country’s history. I feel sorry for Mr Trumps grand kids. Do you think they will want to say”my grandfather was President of the United States?” I wonder how many Trumps will apply for name changes!