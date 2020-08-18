CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots continue to put on their pads and hit the practice field — and each other — as training camp rolls on in Foxboro. And with those hits come some quick morsels from the reporters on hand outside of Gillette Stadium.

Here are some of the takeaways from Day 2 of padded practices for the Patriots, and unfortunately, it’s not all good news.

Oh No With Edelman?

Julian Edelman had to leave Tuesday’s session early, departing the field before positional drills got underway.

Not ideal for New England’s No. 1 receiver. Maybe this is one of those pulls or tweaks that will happen throughout this unique camp, but again, Edelman is not the guy you want to see injured. Especially not this early in the process.

King Of Pop Makes First Interception Of Camp

Wait, you’re telling me it’s not that Michael Jackson? Not even the pretend one from The Simpsons?

Whoever he is, newcomer Michael Jackson came down with the first interception of camp, as the corner picked off Jarrett Stidham early Tuesday.

No one wants to be defeated, but someone had to throw the first pick of camp. That honor goes to Stidham.

Tough Day For Stid

Not to be outdone, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year also picked off a pass on Tuesday. Once again, it was a ball thrown by Stidham.

Not a great day for Stidham, as he was also picked by rookie Kyle Dugger to cap off a three-interception day.

It’s nice to see New England’s top pick in the 2020 draft get into the swing of things. It’s not as nice to see Stidham throwing three passes to the defense.

Stidham finished 8-of-11 with those three picks according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, so if you’re looking for a positive, at least none of his passes hit the turf.

Newton’s Arm Impresses, Hoyer Looks Great

Cam Newton had a pretty good day, which would have been even better had it not been for a pair of drops. His cannon arm impressed those on hand:

It was assumed that Stidham would be the No. 2 quarterback this season, but that spot could be in jeopardy if Hoyer has a strong camp.

Howe had Hoyer completing nine of his 11 pass attempts, as QB reps were once again split evenly.

Ross Shines Among Receivers

As Daniels noted above, Devin Ross had a strong day at camp. The wide receiver spent parts of the 2018 season on the Titans practice squad and was on the New England practice squad last season, and needs to have a great camp to make the roster.

So far so good for the 25-year-old.

Harris Catching On

Second-year running back Damien Harris is one of the hot names at camp, especially with Sony Michel starting on PUP. Harris has a chance to seize an important role in the Patriots offense, and he expanded his repertoire on Tuesday, catching a pass out of the backfield in a goal-line set.

Other Attendance Notes

All the players who missed Monday’s session were once again out on Tuesday, with defensive end Tashaun Bower (on the practice squad last season) joining the group.

 

