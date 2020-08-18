BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots continue to put on their pads and hit the practice field — and each other — as training camp rolls on in Foxboro. And with those hits come some quick morsels from the reporters on hand outside of Gillette Stadium.

Here are some of the takeaways from Day 2 of padded practices for the Patriots, and unfortunately, it’s not all good news.

Oh No With Edelman?

Julian Edelman had to leave Tuesday’s session early, departing the field before positional drills got underway.

Early impressions from Day 2. … Julian Edelman leaves early before positional drills begin. … QB reps divvied you carefully with a small edge to Stidham in terms of first-up … 3-pick day for Stidham. Gilmore with undercut. M. Jackson undercut. Dugger on downfield bomb — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 18, 2020

Not ideal for New England’s No. 1 receiver. Maybe this is one of those pulls or tweaks that will happen throughout this unique camp, but again, Edelman is not the guy you want to see injured. Especially not this early in the process.

King Of Pop Makes First Interception Of Camp

Wait, you’re telling me it’s not that Michael Jackson? Not even the pretend one from The Simpsons?

Whoever he is, newcomer Michael Jackson came down with the first interception of camp, as the corner picked off Jarrett Stidham early Tuesday.

If you had CB Michael Jackson as the first Patriots defensive back to record an INT in full-pads practice, that’s a solid crystal ball. Jackson steps in front of Damiere Byrd to pick the Jarrett Stidham throw. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 18, 2020

First interception of camp. Stidham tried to hit Damiere Byrd outside the left hash but Michael Jackson, ah hem, beat it. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 18, 2020

No one wants to be defeated, but someone had to throw the first pick of camp. That honor goes to Stidham.

Tough Day For Stid

Not to be outdone, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year also picked off a pass on Tuesday. Once again, it was a ball thrown by Stidham.

Stephon Gilmore just grabbed his first interception of training camp. Gilmore hasn’t allowed a completion yet in two practices. He jumped Stidham’s throw for Devin Ross. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 18, 2020

Not a great day for Stidham, as he was also picked by rookie Kyle Dugger to cap off a three-interception day.

Kyle Dugger has his first interception now, too. Stidham badly underthrew Damiere Byrd for his second consecutive pick and his third in five throws. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 18, 2020

It’s nice to see New England’s top pick in the 2020 draft get into the swing of things. It’s not as nice to see Stidham throwing three passes to the defense.

Stidham finished 8-of-11 with those three picks according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, so if you’re looking for a positive, at least none of his passes hit the turf.

Newton’s Arm Impresses, Hoyer Looks Great

Cam Newton had a pretty good day, which would have been even better had it not been for a pair of drops. His cannon arm impressed those on hand:

This was Cam Newton’s day. He was 9 of 12 in team drills. Burned by two drops and his only other incompletion was an overthrow to Byrd, which was more a positive sign about his shoulder than anything. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 18, 2020

Cam‘s numbers from this practice might not be pretty (he’s already been victimized by a couple drops already) but his arm has been noticeably lively. Ball has some zip. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 18, 2020

It was assumed that Stidham would be the No. 2 quarterback this season, but that spot could be in jeopardy if Hoyer has a strong camp.

Brian Hoyer made multiple great deep throws today. Devin Ross made an outstanding catch on one and caught the ball over Jason McCourty. Ross keeps standing out. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 18, 2020

Howe had Hoyer completing nine of his 11 pass attempts, as QB reps were once again split evenly.

Ross Shines Among Receivers

As Daniels noted above, Devin Ross had a strong day at camp. The wide receiver spent parts of the 2018 season on the Titans practice squad and was on the New England practice squad last season, and needs to have a great camp to make the roster.

So far so good for the 25-year-old.

WR Devin Ross. Play of the day for the second day in a row. Deep left sideline. High-arcing bomb from Brian Hoyer. Great catch. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 18, 2020

Harris Catching On

Second-year running back Damien Harris is one of the hot names at camp, especially with Sony Michel starting on PUP. Harris has a chance to seize an important role in the Patriots offense, and he expanded his repertoire on Tuesday, catching a pass out of the backfield in a goal-line set.

Patriots ended the day with goal line. Offense scored on a juggling Damien Harris catch, two Rex Burkhead handoffs and a Devin Asiasi catch before defense stuffed Harris to close things out. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 18, 2020

Other Attendance Notes

All the players who missed Monday’s session were once again out on Tuesday, with defensive end Tashaun Bower (on the practice squad last season) joining the group.