BOSTON (CBS) — The stands at Fenway Park will remain empty for the rest of the 2020 season.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito alerted the team on Tuesday that they won’t be able to host fans at their home ballpark through September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the Red Sox sitting at 6-17 on the season, chances are they won’t be playing into October in MLB’s expanded postseason.
“Since the start of the Pandemic we have been in constant communication with Gov. (Charlie) Baker, Lt Gov. Polito, Mayor (Marty) Walsh and Major League Baseball regarding safety protocols at Fenway Park,” Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy wrote in an email to The Boston Herald. “We have been informed by Lt. Gov. Polito that the State is not yet in a position to allow fans to return to Fenway, at least through the month of September.
“While we were hopeful fans would be able to return to Fenway at some point this season, we agree that now is not the right time, given the state of the virus around the country,” continued Kennedy. “We remain grateful to our local officials for their leadership and guidance, and appreciate the ongoing support of our fans throughout this difficult period.”
Boston’s final home game of the season is set for Sept. 24. Gillette Stadium also announced on Tuesday that they will not have fans at games through September, which includes two Patriots games and three Revolution matches.