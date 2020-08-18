BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects coronavirus safety guidelines for high school sports will be released “later this week.”
Last week, health officials released new guidance for youth sports, which included high school athletics.
Based on last week’s guidelines, games can happen if deliberate contact is eliminated and players are kept six feet apart for the majority of play.
The new guidelines would likely mean it will be a challenge for football, hockey, lacrosse, and other sports considered “higher risk” to be playing games this fall.
“There’s been a lot of conversations between (Secretary of Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides’) shop, which oversees a number of these elements because we do have parks, playgrounds, pools, all kinds of stuff where a lot of these activities take place, as well as conversations with the MIAA and with DESE,” said Baker. “And I think there’ll be guidance put out for after school sports probably sometime later this week.”