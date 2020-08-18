Jakobi Meyers Learning A Lot, But 'There's Only One Julian Edelman'When it comes to trying to stick in the NFL as an unheralded young receiver, there aren't many people better suited to show you the way than Julian Edelman.

Gordon Hayward Expected To Miss A Month With Grade 3 Right Ankle SprainThe Celtics are going to be without Gordon Hayward for at least a month.

Tough Day For Stidham, Edelman Leaves Early & Other Patriots Training Camp ObservationsThe Patriots continue to put on their pads and hit the practice field -- and each other -- as training camp rolls on in Foxboro.

Bruins Survive Shaky Goaltending From Jaroslav Halak And Other Leftover ThoughtsIt was an impressive showing, an incredible turnaround, a thunderous awakening, and anything else you'd like to call it. Let's hit the leftover thoughts from that ridiculous 4-3 win in Game 4 vs. the Hurricanes.

Christian Vazquez Turns To His World Series Ring After Red Sox Drop 11th Straight At Yankee StadiumWhen it comes to positivity and the 2020 Boston Red Sox, there isn't much of it. So instead, players are drawing on the success of the past as the team flounders in the present.