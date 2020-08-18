Comments
LINCOLN, RI (CBS) – One person is hospitalized after a hybrid car exploded at a Lincoln, Rhode Island gas station Tuesday afternoon.
The explosion caused extensive damage to the car near one of the pumps.
The Albion Fire Chief said a plumbing company owns the car, and there was gas tank in the trunk that was leaking. Investigators believe when the driver pressed pressed a button to open the car’s fuel door, it ignited a spark that caused the explosion.
The station attendant put the fire out with an extinguisher.
The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown.