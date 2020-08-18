Christian Vazquez Turns To His World Series Ring After Red Sox Drop 11th Straight At Yankee StadiumWhen it comes to positivity and the 2020 Boston Red Sox, there isn't much of it. So instead, players are drawing on the success of the past as the team flounders in the present.

DeBrusk, McAvoy Awaken Bruins To Alter Entire Scope Of Series With HurricanesOne sequence that spans mere minutes can oftentimes be the difference between a grinding seven-game series and a speedy five-game affair. It appears as though the Bruins just authored one such moment.

Yanks Win 10th Straight Vs Red Sox, Best Streak Since 1953The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Monday night for their 10th straight victory in the famed rivalry.

The Future Is Now: Monster Performances From Tatum, Brown Lead Celtics To Game 1 WinMonday night's Celtics Game 1 win could very well go down as a preview of the greatness that is to come from the team's rising stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Furious Third-Period Rally Lifts Bruins To 4-3 Win Over Hurricanes In Game 4Just like that, the Bruins flipped a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead while also flipping the balance of the entire series.