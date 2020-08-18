Comments
DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham police are investigating a late-night robbery outside the Hooters on Route 1. According to police, two suspects with a machete approached a man in the parking lot Monday night, just before midnight.
One of the suspects assaulted the man with the machete and demanded money. The other suspect placed an object against the victim’s back and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said that the two suspects fled in a dark-colored Acura sedan. The victim was not hurt. According to police, there was a witness to the attack.