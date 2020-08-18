BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has released new guidance for sports for the upcoming school year. The MIAA and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education collaborated to create a modified sports schedule and guidance for sports participation for students learning remotely due to coronavirus.
Based on current statewide health data, lower and moderate risk sports may be held during their normal seasons.
For the fall season, higher risk sports, including football, cheer, and unified basketball, will be practice only.
READ: Joint Guidance on Modified Sports Seasons for School Year 2020-21
Golf, XC running, field hockey, soccer, gymnastics, girls volleyball and swimming/diving can begin the fall season on Sept. 18 if modifications are made to eliminate contact.
Higher risk sports in later seasons will continue to be evaluated.
Sports that the MIAA does not approve to be played during their normal season will be “moved or considered for later in the year during the floating season.” The start of the floating season has yet to be determined.
High school students who are learning remotely in districts designated as “red” by the Department of Public Health, must postpone their entire season, including practices, until the floating season. Districts designated as yellow, green or unshaded, that have high school students learning remotely may also delay their seasons.
The guidance is pending ratification by the MIAA board and is subject to change throughout the school year.