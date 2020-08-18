BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Powderly is one of the rare lucky ones. The 73-year-old survived EEE and now has a warning to everyone. “I would like to summarize with you don’t want to be me,” Powderly said.

It was last summer when he contracted EEE from a mosquito bite. He ended up in a coma for two weeks, then spent more time in the ICU. “I spent two plus weeks in ICU and then rehab at several different places,” Powderly said.

“It was very difficult to watch him go through this,” his wife Ann Powderly said. “He doesn’t remember a whole lot from the first, well, maybe month and a half.”

Last year 12 people in Massachusetts got EEE and six of them died. Survivors often have long term neurological problems.

“While it’s rare, when it’s here it’s known for being deadly or dire,” said Cathleen Drinan, commissioner of the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project.

The state has seen two cases so far this summer and several communities are in high alert.

The Powderlys just want people to be cautious. “People need to take care and do what they can to prevent it,” Ann Powderly said. “I don’t want others to have to be lucky,” Bob Powderly said.

After months in rehab, Bob is back home, enjoying summer and his backyard pool. But now, there’s no sitting out after 5 p.m., and long pants and shirts are the rule.