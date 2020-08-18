BOSTON (CBS) – More than 70% of schools in Massachusetts plan to offer a hybrid or fully in-person learning model this year, Gov. Charlie Baker said on Tuesday.
Schools had until last week to submit their plans for the upcoming year. Of 371 public school districts, Baker said 30% submitted plans that included fully remote learning.
“Students have been away from their classrooms and their teachers and peers since March,” said Baker. “Since then we’ve learned a tremendous amount about COVID and put together guidelines to allow for a productive and safe learning environment that adapts to the challenges that come with COVID-19.”
Baker said that as of last Wednesday, 300 of 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts are reporting an average daily case rate less than four cases per 100,000 residents, or less than five cases total.
The state released a new map last week, identifying community risk with the colors red, yellow, green and white, with red being the highest risk and white the lowest.
“We’re hopeful that these districts, which are designated white and green on our community level data map, will take this new metric into account as they make decisions about bringing students back into the classroom for in-person instruction,” Baker said on Tuesday.