“My teenage daughter ordered some clothing items online. We did not realize the items are shipping from China. It is too late to cancel the order. How should we safely handle the package when it is received?” -Freeda

I wouldn’t worry about clothing that has been shipped from China. Even if the clothing or the packaging was contaminated with the virus, it’s unlikely the virus could survive the long journey from halfway around the world. I would handle it like you would any other shipment you receive. Open it, discard the packaging, and then wash your hands.

“Now that regular retail stores are open, is it a good idea to shop for non-essentials? Or should everything be on hold that isn’t 100% necessary?” –Eileen

We certainly want to support our local businesses, so if you’re at lower risk you can shop in stores. I wouldn’t dawdle, though. I would plan ahead and get in and get out. And if you’re at higher risk, you can still support local businesses by buying online or ordering ahead and arranging curbside pick-up.

“When you have a friend or cleaning person over, do you both have to wear a mask?” -Barbara

As a general rule, anytime you’re around someone you don’t live with, especially if you’re indoors, you both should wear masks. We know now that by wearing a mask, you’re protecting others but you’re also protecting yourself.

“[A popular gym chain] has recently changed their restrictions and you can now go without a mask while doing cardio. This seems unsafe. Your thoughts?” -Cathleen

We know that breathing hard and exhaling forcibly can release even more respiratory droplets into the air. So I would not feel comfortable being in an enclosed space like a gym with other people who are breathing heavily without masks on.