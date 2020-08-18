BOSTON (CBS) – On Tuesday, thousands of Boston students will get some of the critical supplies they need for the start of the school year. Meanwhile, crews are work to make sure school buildings are safe for students to return.

Pictures shared by Boston Public Schools on Twitter show some of the new windows installed at Otis Elementary in East Boston.

One of the improvements Mayor Marty Walsh talked about last week was adjusting windows so learning spaces have fresh air.

Sanitizing stations are being installed at entrances and exits along with vinyl separators.

Crews are also making sure HVAC systems are in working order..

As for the students themselves, the Salvation Army is working to make sure they have the tools they need. Over the next three days roughly 2,500 backpacks will be passed out at three separate locations as part of the ninth annual back-to-school distribution.

The backpacks will be filled with schools supplies — including notebooks, crayons and glue. This year there will be some coronavirus-specific supplies including masks and hygiene products.

Walsh and Superintendent of Schools Brenda Casselius will be on hand to help distribute supplies Tuesday morning.

The event comes while parents are still making the call on whether to send their kids back to school. Boston Public Schools has now started the process of reaching out to families asking whether they’re going to opt in or out of the hybrid plan.